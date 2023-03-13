1
Menu
Entertainment

Showbiz personalities showcase the beauty of African culture during Ghana Month celebrations

Tradition At Its Best With Celebs Traditions displayed on TV

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the month of March, the United Showbiz show offered a platform for numerous media personalities to exhibit the beauty and richness of African culture during Ghana Month celebrations.

The event was a spectacular display of traditional attire worn by notable personalities, including MzGee, John Dumelo, Stephanie Benson, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Abeiku Santana, and Kwame A Plus.

MzGee looked regal and elegant in her kente fabric, which she wore in a queenly fashion.

John Dumelo also looked stunning in his kente fabric, accentuated by a prominent red colour and beads around his neck.

Stephanie Benson exuded confidence and sexiness in her short kente fabric, paired with gold jewelry on her neck, arms, and ankles, and a scarf tied around her head to add elegance to her outfit.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo looked kingly and sophisticated in his simple accessories, while Abeiku Santana donned a predominantly green-coloured kente fabric, with an umbrella behind him to symbolize a spokesperson for a king.

Lastly, Kwame A Plus looked modern and stylish in his colourful kente fabric, which he paired with a pair of sunglasses.

The United Showbiz show provided a unique opportunity for these celebrities to showcase the beauty of African culture through their attire.

Their outfits were not only fashionable but also rich in cultural heritage, making a bold statement about the beauty and pride of African culture.











Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money