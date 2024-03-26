Showboy’s attacks: Medikal exits AMG group, Criss Waddle fumes

Following the intensity of Medikal and Showboy’s back and forth online, the former has renounced his membership in the Arab Money Gang (AMG) group.

Medikal recently left the AMG group due to ongoing conflicts with Showboy, who claimed to be a co-founder. It is said that Showboy's perceived sense of entitlement and disrespect prompted Medikal's departure.



Showboy had always paraded himself as the co-founder of the AMG group, and ever since he returned to Ghana from the US prison, he had attacked members for not paying dues to him.



He recently fought AMG Deuces, a staunch member of the AMG group, for not offering him a percentage of the ambassadorial deal he recently signed with a popular brand, witnessed on social media.



Showboy threw punches at Deuces on the streets of Osu, Accra, and this triggered a response from Medikal, condemning the act.



In response to Medikal, Showboy redirected his attacks at the ‘Too Risky’ hitmaker amidst spewing damning allegations about the rapper and threatening to stab him.

A fed-up Medikal then took to social media to bemoan the level of disrespect exhibited by Showboy and his desperation for supremacy in the group.



“There’s been so much dirt thrown on my name all because of AMG. My mother, little child, and people close to me have been attacked. He is even threatening to stab me. I remember when Waddle started this group, I was there. He even suggested the name OMG (Oil Money Gang) and I was the one who brought about AMG (Arab Money Gang) because, at that time, there were a lot of brands with the name OMG. There was even ‘OMG Ghana’.



“The time we had that discussion, I had no idea there was someone called Showboy who was Waddle’s friend. I was the one who designed the AMG logo. I printed out our first T-shirts. But I have realized that I have been disrespected and this is someone from the same camp. Showboy is a small boy, Waddle’s small boy. So anytime he touts himself as a leader in the AMG group, I laugh,” he stated in a viral TikTok video.



In this regard, Medikal has with immediate effect, left the AMG group adding that he is now focused on nurturing his ‘Beyond Control’ brand.



“I’m no longer a member of AMG. If you see me wey you talk AMG, I go fi slap you! #BeyondKontrol,” he wrote on Twitter - to wit, "I can slap you if you refer to me as AMG".

Criss Waddle, the AMG CEO, following the unfolding of events, has been compelled to speak for the first time.



He refuted claims that Showboy is a co-founder of the group while condemning his recent misconduct and attacks on other members of the group.



“Showboy has never been in the picture from the inception of AMG. He had never been in the picture when I discovered Medikal. He only knew me after I came into the limelight. He has been misbehaving but I overlooked such things because I regarded him as my guy. He once brought some ‘ginger’ into the movement so because of that I spare his stupidity. Some time ago, he offered to sell his properties to get me out of trouble and that was what got him a special pass into the movement. Nobody at that time was willing to make such a sacrifice for me. That is why I let go of so many things but he has crossed the line.



“It takes a lot for me to come out and speak but the thing dey start dey bore because one person is making turning this into a difficult situation. I am not in any way trying to convince Medikal to come back to AMG. It's not even about that. Medikal has since outgrown the AMG group. He has just been around us for the love he has for me. What can AMG do for Medikal currently? He needs bigger labels that will catapult him onto big things,” he stated in a viral video spotted online.



Watch the posts below:







