Showing 'Twi-translated' foreign soap operas will collapse the industry – Guru

Ghanaian musician, Guru

Ghanaian musician, Guru, has slammed the media for what he termed as being responsible for the collapse of the movie industry.

According to him, it does not make sense for the country to encourage the consumption of foreign soap operas, although translated, on national television.



He argues that, rather, the country could invest in the local film industry to produce similar movies with the same quality to boost the Ghanaian economy.



Speaking on Angel FM, Guru said, “Consider you watching television with an Indian movie translated into Twi language. Common sense; why don’t you invest in your local people to produce the same movie, give them the same budget the Indians invested for them, and they’ll produce the same standard”.

“But you won’t give it to them yet you expect them to produce quality movies like Indians, you are not being fair”, he stated.



He, however, established that it is unfair for anyone to criticize the movie industry after the country has failed to invest in it.