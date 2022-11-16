1
Menu
Entertainment

Showing emotions as a man doesn’t make you weak – Kelvin-Annan

Amos Kelvin Annan Convener of Mobilising Males Initiatives, Amos Kelvin-Annan

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Amos Kelvin-Annan, Convener of Mobilising Males Initiatives, has emphatically stated that most men are afraid to show their emotions.

According to him, a lot of men are afraid of showing emotions because they fear society will call or refer to them as not men enough to handle tasks.

In an interview with Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, Mr. Kelvin-Annan said, “If they’ll show any emotions at all they’ll show anger and frustration. But the others like sorrow and shedding tears are what they won’t show. A lot of them feel shedding tears makes them feel less of themselves and are compared to women because they are known to shed tears.”

He asserted that the comparison between men and women has forced them (men) to suck in their concerns and views even if they can contribute to it.

“These things are adversely impacting us and these things have gradually stolen their way into our belief systems. Some of them are actually myths which have not been interrogated, we have just taken them as it is,” he said.

He believes that there is also a need for men to do a sober reflection to know which of the things around masculinity are inimical to their health, to the health of the people around them and to the environment they create.

“If we don’t do that, we might not be able to live because things have changed and are not like before,” he charged.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured