'Showtime' as Kuami Eugene thrills audience at Hero Concert

The crowd was in high-spirits when VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene delivered back-to-back performances of some of his greatest hits.
Starting with his rendition of George Nyarko’s ‘Akoo te Brofo’, Lee Dodou’s ‘Akwankwa’ Daddy Lumba’s ‘Yentie Obia’ among others, the ‘rockstar’ did not only bring back old memories but also got people dancing vigorously to those songs.
It was a night of live band performance and an energetic audience at the Lynx Entertainment signee’s ‘Hero Concert’ held at the +233 bar in Accra.
The event saw performances from other musicians including Sarkodie, George Jahraa, and so on.
Watch the full video below
