Shut up – Bernard Amankwah tells fellow gospel artiste Patience Nyarko over GHAMRO decision

Gospel musician Bernard Amakwah

Two gospel musicians Patience Nyarko and Bernard Amakwah on Saturday clashed on Onua FM over a decision made by the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) to get churches to pay for using the intellectual property of musicians.

It will be recalled that last week, during a telephone interview on popular entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong, Abraham Adjetey, the administrator for GHAMRO hinted that his outfit is putting measures in place for churches to pay for any musical work used during church service.



Reacting to this development, award-winning Patience Nyarko kicked against the move, insisting that gospel musicians have no original songs of their own.



She said almost all their songs belong to the church.

But another gospel musician, Bernard Nyarko, reacting to Patience Nyarko’s claim, said, “For lack of knowledge my people perish. Patience Nyarko should have made enough money from her songs, everybody around her should have been happy. If you lack knowledge, understanding about something, shut up and pray for the one who is pushing an agenda that will benefit you.”



Bernard Amakwah further stated that if Patience Nyarko and her team feel uncomfortable with the words he used, they can sue him in court.