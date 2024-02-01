Shut up! Even TB Joshua died - Abrewa Nana fights Ajagurajah over Dr. Grace Boadu death claims

Ajagurajah and herbal doctor, Abrewa Nana

Popular herbalist, Abrewa Nana, the owner of the Abrewa Nana Herbal Centre has responded to claims made by the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, about the sudden demise of Dr. Grace Boadu that has generated conversations in the media.

She debunked claims made by Ajagurajah about Dr. Grace Boadu losing her life due to a lack of spiritual protection and slammed him for taking advantage of her death to popularize himself.



According to her, Dr. Grace Boadu’s death has nothing to do with spiritual protection as claimed by Ajagurajah citing that even the late Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) head pastor, Prophet TB Joshua, lost his life, hence, it does not matter the person’s spiritual efficiency.



Speaking in a TikTok live video monitored by GhanaWeb, Abrewa Nana called on Ajagurajah to desist from making such despicable claims about a deceased person at a time when the family is distressed.



“Ajagurajah, I have gotten your message but what I want you to know is that even TB Joshua has died. Pastors die likewise herbalists so the fact that Dr. Grace Boadu died doesn’t mean she didn’t have spiritual protection. Everybody will die, so are you trying to say that TB Joshua died because he didn’t have spiritual protection?



“Every herbalist has a reason to heal somebody so let us stop saying things that we don’t know about. This is the time for us to sympathise with the family instead of making our claims to gain popularity. Everybody gets sick being it a pastor or herbalist so let’s stop making those unnecessary claims,” she said.

Her reaction comes after Ajagurajah claimed also stated that Dr. Grace Boadu’s death in the bathroom didn’t surprise him because one becomes vulnerable regardless of his/her spirituality which could be that she was attacked spiritually.



Meanwhile, Ajagurajah is yet to respond to Abrewa Nana’s claims refuting his earlier submissions on the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death.



SB/NOQ



Watch the video below



