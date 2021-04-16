Shut up! You’re hurting Akuapem Poloo with your campaign – Nana Yaw Wiredu to A-Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng’s comment that Akuapem Poloo should not be punished by the law for publishing a naked photo she took with her son on the occasion of the child’s 7th birthday because “real criminals are walk freely and continue to steal with impunity” will only worsen the case of the actress hence the need for the satirist and political activist to shut up, says entertainment analyst Nana Yaw Wiredu.

According to him, Kwame Asare Obeng, well known as A-Plus is drawing a needless comparison. He stressed that A-Plus should rather have questioned why persons who have equally published nude pictures and videos have not been brought to book instead of politicizing the matter.



“You are hurting Akuapem Poloo than helping her. It appears you want to comment on issues of national interest and decided to capitalize on Akuapem Poloo’s saga. You’re making her case worse. He has to shut up!” Nana Yaw Wiredu opined.



In a social media post to express his views on the conviction of Akuapem Poloo, a puzzled A-Plus emitted that “the person who stole and sold food meant for poor people during the lockdown is walking free.



“We spent 19 billion Ghana cedis on Covid-19 yet people were fed plain rice and pepper… Leave this poor girl alone. I disagree with the law always arresting and jailing poor and vulnerable people for petty crimes and misdemeanors…”



But Nana Yaw Wiredu, the Director of OnePlayAfrica making a submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum found the comment worrying. He mentioned that A-Plus, per his caliber, should know better instead of joining the bandwagon.



“Some uneducated persons may be thinking he has made a brilliant point… They’ll agree with the claim that some persons could not account for the 19 billion so Akuapem Poloo should be freed. A very lame talk; but you know there are laws in the country. The laws must work,” he told host Abrantepa.

Meanwhile, Andy Vortia, Counsel for Akuapem Poloo has descended heavily on celebrities championing the hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on social media.



According to him, the comments by some of the celebrities championing the campaign are so harsh that it can go a long way to affect the sentence of Akuapem Poloo if the judge happens to see or read what the celebrities are saying or writing on social media. Akuapem Poloo was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.



She pleaded not guilty when she was initially arraigned but changed her plea later to guilty on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.



After months of court proceedings, she has been remanded into custody to undergo a pregnancy test before she is handed the sentence on Friday, April 16.



The socialite risks serving jail time of up to three years and in addition, pay a fine not exceeding GH¢6,000.



