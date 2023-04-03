Shut up if you’ve nothing positive to say about Fotocopy – Father

Fotocopy and his father, Qwaachi Classic

Qwaachi Classic, the father of Fotocopy, a young Ghanaian musician, has asked critics of his son to shut up if they have nothing positive to say about him.

He claimed that if his son lived in another country, he would be cherished and revered, but in Ghana, people are attacking him and making inappropriate remarks about him.



Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment, he stated that his son recently organised the ‘I am Kasoa Concert,’ which drew a large crowd, but people are not commenting on it and are focusing on the negatives.



“I don’t care what others think of my son. I don’t pay attention to what people are saying. The boy is accomplishing a lot for his age, but no one is talking about it. He has received numerous awards, including the Ghana Music Awards USA. The boy, who is only nine years old, has managed to draw a crowd of over 5,000 people, including members of our Muslim community. So imagine how many people would have been there if they hadn’t been tasting, but no one is talking about it. The concert took place in a Zongo community.”

He stated that he will continue to invest in the talent of his son because he is doing extremely well.



“Nobody is talking about how much the boy is doing for his age. They forget, whether they like it or not, that the boy is now a big brand. If my son can say something and have it trend for more than a week, he is now a big brand.



"Ghanaians must accept his stature. Why isn’t anyone mentioning the good things he’s doing? He cancelled multiple shows with all of the A-list performers, and no one is talking about it. If they are not discussing his positive aspects, they should not discuss his negative aspects “He went on to say.”