'Side chicks' can date married men but shouldn't get pregnant - Empress Gifty

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Gospel musician Gifty Adorye, well known as Empress Gifty, has admonished women who date married men (side chicks) to continue doing so because such things exist in the Bible.

She argued that even in the Bible, there was an instance when Hagar and Ishmael had a similar relationship and it was approved by God; hence, she does not see a woman dating a married man as a sin.



She went ahead to state that even though she is encouraging the act, women involved should not get pregnant for married men because they would break up with them and stick to their wives.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 on the New Day programme monitored by GhanaWeb, Gifty noted that women who date married men do so as a result of hardships they are grappling with in life.

“I said if you are a side chick, don’t get pregnant for somebody’s husband, but you can be with the person. You can read the story about Abraham, Hagar and Ishmael in the Bible. Side chick did not start recently, its been there since. My concern is that don’t get pregnant for somebody’s husband because he would break up you with you.



“Those things happen due to circumstances. The women who date married men is because of hardship and financial difficulties so they do it for support,” she said.



SB/OGB