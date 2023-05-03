1
'Side-chicks' give men peace of mind - Media personality

Side Chick File Photo.png File photo of a man and his mistress (side chick)

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, has insisted that side-chicks provide married men with peace of mind.

He made this statement on the latest episode of 'The Honest Bunch' podcast co-hosted by him.

According to the comedian, most men are able to live with their nagging wives because of the peace of mind their side-chicks give them.

He said: “God bless every side-chick out there. Side-chicks dey give peace to men. Sometimes, before the man reach house, he go branch the side-chick’s place, he go cool off.

“So, when he reach house wey the woman [wife] dey shout, ‘Papa Nkechi, Where did you go?’. Because of say him don cool off for his side-chick’s place, he will take it.”

His statements have since sparked divided opinions beneath the post online.

Read the post and comments below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Honest Bunch Podcast (@thehonestbunchpodcast)

