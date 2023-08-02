Side chicks must hide their babies their 'married partners' instruct - Socialite

Blessing Okoro is a self-acclaimed relationship expert

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has advised mistresses or side chicks to hide their babies if their married partners are not comfortable showcasing them.

She made this statement during a discussion on Arise TV.



According to Blessing, once the man is performing his role as a father, the mistress should respect such a decision.



She said: "Let's be real. Mistress simply means, I am in love with you but I have a wife and I cannot marry you. The only thing I need to know is that I need to know the father's root. When he grows up, he will go to his father."

The host suggested that the 'hidden child's mental health might be affected adding, "There are lots of things that can affect the child's mental health, but unfortunately, I am a realist.



"I like saying what happens, not what is supposed to be. There are certain things that are supposed to be but it is not. So let's face the reality and be able to deal with it. If ypu're a mistress and you have a child, and the man says, 'I don't wanna bring this home', respect him if he's doing what he is supposed to do as a father'



