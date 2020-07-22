Entertainment

Sidney demands apology from Arnold Asamoah Baidoo over Obour claims

Ghanaian musician, Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney has told entertainment pundit and writer, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, to apologise for condemning him and some group of musicians who visited Obour after losing the Asante Akyem South NPP primaries.

Okyeame Kwame shared a photo of him, Tic, Great Ampong and KiDI on his Instagram page after they paid a visit to Obour after his defeat.



Commenting on this on an entertainment programme, Arnold described their visit as “a very useless venture”.



On the programme, Arnold asked how many of those musicians came out to support Obour.



He said: “It’s senseless they went to visit Obour and if they had kept their visit to Obour private he wouldn’t have had any problem with it and once it’s in the public domain he has every right to speak about it”.

Okyeame Kwame had captioned his Instagram post: “We went to say Ayekoo to him for trying to do what most musicians are afraid to do. I know that very soon one of us will be in Parliament to fix our industry.”



Reacting to Arnold Asamoah Baidoo’s assertion on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmre hosted by Christian Agyei Frrimpong, Sidney said though he respects Arnold and reads a lot of articles from him, this particular one is below the belt because if he (Arnold) had crosschecked his fact a little he wouldn’t say what he said.



“Arnold should do the honourable thing and apologise because I was part of the few people Obour consulted before contesting the Asante Akyem Primary; I gave him my full support. Tic, Bullet, Wendy Shay and I went to the constituency to launch his campaign.”

