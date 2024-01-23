Sierra Leonean singer Tigie kicks off 2024 with single 'Y You Mad'

Tigie

Ghanaian music has yet again been electrified as Tigie, a rising star in the country's vibrant music scene, kick-starts the year with a compelling new single titled "Y You Mad."

The track, released to eager audiences, showcases Tigie's unique musical style and highlights his ability to blend diverse influences seamlessly.



"Y U Mad" is a dynamic and infectious composition that fuses Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary elements, creating a sound that is both fresh and familiar. Tigie's commanding vocals and thought-provoking lyrics add depth to the track, making it resonate with a wide audience. The single explores themes of love, resilience, and self-expression, reflecting Tigie's artistic versatility.



Tigie's rise in the Sierra Leone/ Ghanaian music scene has been marked by a string of successful releases and a growing fan base drawn to his charismatic stage presence and innovative sound. "Y U Mad" serves as a testament to Tigie's commitment to pushing musical boundaries and connecting with listeners on a profound level.



As the new single gains momentum on music charts and streaming platforms, Tigie continues to solidify his position as a notable force in Ghana's music industry. With "Y You Mad," Tigie sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting year ahead, leaving fans eager for more of his infectious melodies and captivating performances.

Stream the song below



Apple Music- https://music.apple.com/us/album/y-u-mad-single/1723027316



Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/4JABNQd3AhMwksrS09lLcY?si=CzBhR-3sTBiKEIXdj7qUBg