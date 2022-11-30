Sights and Scenes from Qatar: A fun tour of the desert

The World Cup, arguably the biggest sporting event in the world is usually referred to as a festival due to the fact it is not just a gathering of football’s top 32 countries but also has entertainment, tourism and cultural components.

Football fans and revelers in Qatar will more than accept that the 2022 World Cup has been nothing short of a proper football festival.



From fun parks to entertainment centers to tourism sites, the 2022 World Cup contrary to some narratives has served premium entertainment.



One place which has become a hub for tourism and entertainment is the Sea Line Desert in Doha, Qatar.



When GhanaWeb’s team visited the tourist site for an episode of the Sights and Scenes from Qatar program, there were tens of revelers experiencing the place.



Among them were two Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro about how they have longed to experience the place.

Efo Banks, a popular Ghanaian content creator in Qatar who served as the guide gave details about the place.



He disclosed that the Sea Line Desert is one of the most visited places in Qatar and that a visit to Qatar will be incomplete without a tour of the place.



Join Daniel Oduro as he takes you on a tour of the place in the video below



