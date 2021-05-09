Signing onto Sony Music is just the beginning of my blossoming music career – Gyakie

Musician Gyakie

Ghanaian Afrobeats songstress, Gyakie born Jackeline Acheampong has narrated how she was able to get Sony Music Africa to sign her on the international record deal.

In an interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Gyakie revealed that the processes leading to her signing with Sony Music Entertainment started before she arrived in Nigeria.



“We had already started the conversation with Sony Music before I went to Nigeria because I had some of my management members there already,” she answered.



She continued “Some people feel that it was just when I arrived in Nigeria that I had that discussion and got signed onto the Sony Music label.

“Then we had already started the process even before I got there. Signing onto Sony Music doesn’t mean I have gotten my breakthrough entirely,” she said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



A video and photo emerged recently online of Ghanaian singer Gyakie on a billboard in New York City in the United States of America.



She ended “What I see is that this is just the beginning and I have a long journey ahead of me so this is just one of the few things. So a lot of people should look forward to bigger things that’s about to happen in my music career”.