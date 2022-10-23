1
Sika Osei celebrates first marriage anniversary with stunning photos

SIKA OSEI OO.jpeg Sika Osei and husband, Sele Douglas

Sun, 23 Oct 2022

Sika Osei has celebrated her first wedding anniversary on October 23, 2022, with some stunning images from her wedding exactly a year ago.

37-year-old Sika took to Instagram on Sunday to mark the occasion with a simple but beautiful message indicating she was ready for the challenges that came with marriage and the beauty as well.

She wrote in the caption to her over 600,000 followers, “❤️ 1 year Down….Forever to go! #sesilove2021.”

A year ago, the actress and her husband, Sele Douglas, had a fairytale nuptial that was climaxed with a stylish white wedding.

The official wedding ceremony occurred at the Sandbox beach club, followed by a private reception at De-Icon in East Legon.

Guests included family, friends and colleagues including Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Berla Mundi, Eku Edawor, and many more.

The wedding reception also saw performances from Ghanaian A-list singers Kidi, Efya and Camidoh.







ADA/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
