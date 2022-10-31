5
Menu
Entertainment

'Sika mpɛ dede' – Shatta Wale reacts to Akufo-Addo’s viral quote on Ghana cedi

Shatta Akufo Addo Flagstaff.jpeg Shatta Wale and President Akufo-Addo

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In delivering his address on the state of the economy, President Akufo-Addo spent some time on the need for all Ghanaians to take steps to protect the Ghana cedi, which has been suffering massive depreciation against the United States dollar.

In seeking to buttress his point, Akufo-Addo employed a French proverb about money stating thus: "Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede.

"Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down," he stressed.

Shatta Wale joined the hundreds of tweeps who commented on the quote hours after the address. He wrote: “Sika mp3 dede ???????????????? I for feature this man la ????”

On social media, the proverb has gone viral with people poking fun with it, others analyzing it whiles others are giving it an interpretation of their own.

See Shatta Wale’s quote below:



Watch Akufo-Addo's full address on the economy below:

See some social media reactions below:























Other issues raised in the address:

On other issues, he updated citizens on progress made with IMF negotiations and also efforts to stabilize the economy in the midst of rapidly depreciating currency and galloping inflation.

Among the measures cabinet took after a three-day retreat aimed towards preparing for the address were as follows:

1) enhanced supervisory action by the Bank of Ghana in the forex bureau markets and the black market to flush out illegal operators, as well as ensuring that those permitted to operate legally abide by the market rules. Already some forex bureaus have had their licenses revoked, and this exercise will continue until complete order is restored in the sector;

2) Fresh inflows of dollars are providing liquidity to the foreign exchange market, and addressing the pipeline demand;

3) the Bank of Ghana has given its full commitment to the commercial banks to provide liquidity to ensure the wheels of the economy continue to run in a stabilized manner, till the IMF Programme kicks in and the financing assurances expected from other partners also come in;

4) Government is working with the Bank of Ghana and the oil producing and mining companies to introduce a new legal and regulatory framework to ensure that all foreign exchange earned from operations in Ghana are, initially, paid to banks domiciled in Ghana to help boost the domestic foreign exchange market; and

5) the Bank of Ghana will enhance its gold purchase programme.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: