Sika mpɛ dede: Unconcerned Akufo-Addo insulted us – Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Andrea Owusu, alias Efia Odo, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being unconcerned about the “emotional distress” of his citizens.

The media personality, influencer and socialite said this in a tweet on Monday, 31 October 2022.



She also argued that the president considers his critics noisemakers, claiming that when he said during his Sunday, 30 October 2022, television address that: “Money does not like noise,” he was implying his people’s “complaints and frustrations” are “noisy.”



“He’s calling us noise makers so we should shut up and suffer. The president disregards our emotional distress each and every day. Our complaints and frustrations is noisy. Coming to tell us sika mp3 dede is an insult to us,” the social media influencer tweeted.



Sunday night when Mr Akufo-Addo tweeted a part of his nation’s address: “Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit; ‘money does not like noise’, ‘[in Akan] sika mpɛ dede’. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money,” Efia was in the comments with the response: “You caused this chaos you greedy bofrot.”

‘Bofrot’ is a type of doughnut made and hawked on the streets of Ghana.



Ghana is currently in an economic crisis admitted to by President Akufo-Addo who maintains it is as a result of the COVID pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



On the rapid depreciation of the Ghana cedi, the president, in his address to the nation highlighted false speculations about the cedi and a 2-minute WhatsApp video which led citizens to do rampant panic withdrawals of cedi and subsequent conversion into dollars.



With all that said, he assured, "It is obvious, fellow Ghanaians, that you have a government that cares. We are determined to restore stability to the economy, and provide relief. We are all in this together, and I am asking for your support to rescue Ghana from the throes of this economic crisis."