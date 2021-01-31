Silhouette Challenge: Some of you will regret joining it – Comedian Akpororo

Comedian Akpororo

The Silhouette Challenge which has witnessed tons of social media users innocently posing in front of a doorway and then switching to semi-nude to do a sultry silhouette against a red-theme background has become the order of the day.

Whereas some may see it as one of the viral Tik-Tok challenges that will soon pass away, a section of the public have raised concern on how men and women seem unperturbed by putting their bodies on display just to join the trends.



On the back of the new trend, Nigerian Comedian, Akpororo, has cautioned the youth especially to tread cautiously when it comes to joining the masses who will do anything to go viral as the “internet never forgets”.



Speaking in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on his official Instagram page he warned the public saying: "Don't forget that social media as it is, internet doesn't forget and it doesn't forgive, tomorrow it will show, some time will come where some of the things people do now, you will have to answer questions about them later."

He added: "With the stuff going on on the internet, it shows that many of us have lost our sanity, we don't care about tomorrow, we don't know if it will backfire or turn out good, we don't know but we just choose to do it."



