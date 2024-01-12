Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa to submit evidence for 4 more World Records after longest singing marathon

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, world-record contender

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the young Ghanaian lady who recently completed an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has said she is also applying for four more World Records related to her singing marathon, which she believes she qualified for.

She said she would apply for the records of the first Ghanaian and African female to perform for five continuous days, the longest-lasting musical event in Ghana and Africa, the first musical show to attract eight DJs in continuous performance across five days, and the first female to attempt a singing marathon.



Speaking to Daily Graphic, Afua Asantewaa said her just-completed singing marathon also qualifies for the other four and that they would be submitted separately to the Guinness World Records office.



“I think the current attempt I did captures four records, but many haven't paid attention.



“There are many records that I have broken, but you have to apply for them separately. Currently, we are doing for the longest singing marathon, but it applies to four or five records on their platforms.



“We have submitted the current one, but we are now going to look into the others. We will submit them separately,” she said.

Afua Asantewaa attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual in December 2023.



She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, with the support of a team of professionals and a crowd of fans.



She faced some challenges, such as voice strain, fatigue, technical glitches, and controversies, but she overcame them and achieved her goal.



She surpassed the previous record of 105 hours set by an Indian singer in 2012.



She has submitted the evidence of her attempt to the Guinness World Records for verification and confirmation.

ID/OGB



