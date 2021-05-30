Singer Atamia features Kemenya on new single

Source: Dennis Abbey, Contributor

Emerging Afrobeat musician Moses Atamia Asababo popularly known as Atamia has teamed up with Kemenya on his latest song dubbed 'Atopa'.

Formerly called Father Moses, the musician signed to music label Sons of Destiny (SODs) Records has rebranded thereby attaining a new stage name, Atamia, promising to take over the music industry by storm.



Speaking in an interview, the singer said Atopa is a danceable song that envisions a childhood dance. This is a dance song that gives the listener a happy and vibrant mood.



Moses Atamia was born to Mr and Mrs Atamia in Zaari in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region. Atamia literally means 'Forgiveness'.



As a child, he idolised entertainers such as Obrafour, Okomfour Kwaade and many more.

Atamia started writing his music professionally in the early years of 2010. In June 2012, he released his lead single 'Nice Girl' featuring Togbui Volta, Snyper and Nhyiraba.



Watch the Atopa music video below:



