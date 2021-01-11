Singer Hajia Police runs for her life after manager asks her to sign contract at 'shrine'

Ghanaian singer, Hajia Police

One actress and singer who is identified as Hajia Police decided to run for her life when her bosses tried to sign her at a shrine.

On Sunday, Hajia Police arrived in the Eastern Region to sign a contract with Behind The Scene Gh.



Shockingly, however, the contract signing failed to materialize as soon as she realized that it was taking place in a shrine.



Speaking in an interview after she bolted for her life, Hajia Police said that as a true Muslim, she never knew this was what was planned.

She added that her beliefs go very contrary to what her bosses wanted her to do which is why she walked away.



