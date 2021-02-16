Singer Leena stuns radio personalities, DJs, TV station with hampers

Source: Edward Blagogee, Contributor

Many prefer to spend the month of love with family, wives, girlfriends et al, but Team AVO & Wavecorp Int signee, Leena, stunned radio stations and 4syte TV with mouthwatering breakfast.

The ‘Yanga’ singer on Monday 15th, February 2021 with her team surprised Accra-based radio stations (Pluzz Fm, Hitz Fm, Okay FM’s DJ Fletch) and 4syte TV with gifts.



The hampers received by these great conglomerate media houses was as a result of their endless support to the Team AVO & WaveCorp silky singer Leena known in real life as Helen Plange Matteer.



Leena shared a one-minute video via her Instagram page @officialleenagh as she thanked DJs, presenters for supporting her fine talent in the music industry.

For his part, award-winning Disc Jockey and presenter DJ Black was speechless as he thanked Leena, Team AVO, Wavecorp Int, and affirmed his readiness to support.



2021 has seen Leena release her maiden single dubbed “Sika Pempem” featuring Adi Kora which is available on all digital platforms.





