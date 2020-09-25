Singer Praye Tietia celebrates wife Selly Galley on her birthday

Praye Tietia and wife, Selly Galley

Cartel Big J, also known as Praye Tietia of Praye music group fame, has hailed his wife, Selorm Galley, as she celebrates her birthday today, September 25, 2020.

Praye Tietia’s wife, popularly known as Selly, turned 33 years today.



In celebration of his wife’s birthday, Tietia who is known in private life as Stephen De Graft Fiawoo took to social media to share a photo.



The photo has Selly, a fashion trendsetter, looking gorgeous in a black gown with gloves to match.



Sharing the photo, Praye Tietia eulogized his wife describing her as a rare gem delivered to him by God.



He also assured the actress and TV presenter of his profound love.

“A rare gem was born 33 years ago today and was delivered fresh to me from nature God. I love you desperately. @sellygalley @sellygalleygh.”



Praye Tietia’s birthday message to his wife has got many of his followers also sharing their birthday messages.



The birthday of Selly comes just a day before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.



See post below:



