Singer Stinjah shares story behind his name

Singer Justin Esua-Mensah (Stinjah)

Ghanaian-British singer, Justin Esua-Mensah, who preferably identifies as Stinjah in the music industry, has disclosed the interesting story behind his name.

Interviewed on Y107.9FM’s Saturday morning show Wake n Bake which is hosted by Kula and LJ, he stated that his name Stinjah is basically his real name ‘Justin’ reshuffled to ‘Stin-ju’ but to maintain the pronunciation, he changed the ‘ju’ to ‘jah’.



Detailing how he even came up with that idea, he noted that it was back in high school when one of his friends started to call him ‘Ninja’ because he had a habit of suddenly disappearing from their midst without anyone noticing and later appearing again.

'The Motive' is Stinjah’s newest EP which contains five very addictive songs; 'Frenemy' featuring Brazy, 'Applause', 'Take Time', 'Don’t Try' and his personal favorite 'Shine',.



The EP was produced by MikeMillzOn’Em and is currently out on all streaming platforms.