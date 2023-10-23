Single ladies grace Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge 'dressed like their miracle’

Nathaniel Baasey (left) and some participants dressed in wedding gowns (right)

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey‘s Hallelujah Challenge event was attended by dozens of participants including unmarried ladies who were captured in wedding gowns.

The festival was themed, “dress like your miracle”, saw various costumes being rocked by participants believing God for various miracles.



Students also appeared in graduation gowns, and women who were seeking the fruit of the womb showed up with fake baby bumps or baby dolls as a sign of their trust in God’s visitation.



The Hallelujah festival took place from 6 p.m. on October 22, 2023, until morning.

The event which began at midnight, witnessed thousands of believers around the globe connected online to raise their voices in adoration and prayer.



Following the movement’s success in 2017, it evolved into an annual festival with occasionally mind-blowing testimonies from attendees.



The Hallelujah Challenge, this year, kicked off on the 3rd of October, 2023, and had ministers like Pastor Joshua Selman, Pastor Jerry Eze, and Minister Lilian Nneji amongst others in attendance.