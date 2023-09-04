Single women spotted wearing wedding gowns, praying for husbands at a 'spiritual event'

`Some women praying for husbands at an event

A video of a bunch of single ladies wearing wedding gowns and praying vociferously to God for life partners has gone viral online.

The gowns were said to be worn to stimulate the prayers in the hopes of getting husbands.



The beautiful ladies could be seen ladies rocking flowing wedding gowns and deeply immersed in a spiritual session.



The clip shared on social media by popular actress Chacha Faani read,



"We had a great time yesterday at the “FAITH TESTING OF WEDDING GOWNS with SINGLE LADIES” powered by AMADIVA BRIDALS AND ACCESSORIES. We learned, danced, and prayed intensely. Pastor Bonny & Pastor Mrs. @adanne_udoka of House on the Rock Church Asaba, Music Minister @mirabel_chukwusomaga, and other ministers were present.



"Thank you @amadiva_bridals for having me as "Special Guest Speaker " on this remarkable event. Congratulations to all our prospective brides who attended. God has answered you."

