Sista Afia diagnoses reason for Nigerian music dominance, hints at redemptive hope for Ghana

Sista Afia

Sista Afia has assigned reasons Nigerian music seems to be dominating the Afrobeats and entertainment scene.

On Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo hosted by Nana Romeo, Thursday, March 2, 2023, the artiste, born Francisca Gawugah, argued that Nigerian musicians are enjoying mainstream global success because it is simply their time, they have worked hard and are reaping their fruits and also, their international concerts help to promote them widely.



She expressed the view that Ghanaian musicians are working; "we're doing it," and "there is no difference" between the Ghanaian and Nigerian songs. However, the latter is enjoying the attention because of "timing."



"It's their era," she explained, adding that: "Perhaps in the next year or two, it'll be on our side."



After a bit of reflection, she also said the Nigerians have really worked hard for the success they are enjoying.



"For them to penetrate through Ghana like this... It all started with Wizkid at 02, Burna Boy holding his concert, Davido holding his concert – these are all Nigerian artistes, so it makes their music go further than ours [Ghanaians].

"I don't know any Ghanaian artiste who has filled the 02 Arena – the big one, not the small one [02 Indigo].



Offering encouragement, she said: "I think that we can start from somewhere and then we can make progress."



"But right now, we need to really support ourselves," she stressed.



She agreed with Romeo that Ghanaian musicians have a long way to go but quickly added that: "We'll get there."



The 'Asuoden (Stubborn)' hitmaker admitted she does not know what would change the tide in Ghana's favour.

However, the Highlife and Afrobeats performer stated that unity on the local front will greatly help the situation.



"I feel like when we come together, it will make sense when we work together as a country, as a people [it will help," she said.



Sista Afia, at this juncture, wondered if Ghana's celebrated arch liberator, first Prime Minister and President Dr Kwame Nkrumah who was deposed by a coup has cursed the West African country because, in her opinion, the country, particularly its music scene, is retrogressing.



"The selfishness – if someone is progressing and I am not, I won't allow it – it's a lot. It's our character. It reduces our blessings," she also said.



"I think we should change our character," she stressed.

Asked if there is unity in the Ghana music industry, she responded with: "I'd lie if I said yes.



"It [could] be better..."



Sista Afia's latest song is an Afrobeats number titled 'Carry Go'.