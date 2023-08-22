Sista Afia drops new introspective love single 'Shine Your Eye'

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has released a scintillating and heartwarming love song titled “Shine Your Eye”.
Sista Afia has in recent weeks sparked conversations over her social media post, which suggested that she was done with Ghanaian men.
The cryptic message left many wondering about Sista Afia’s post, but her newly released single “Shine Your Eye” unravels the reasoning behind her post.
The song produced by Abochi has an astounding, ear-catching sound, accompanied by Sista Afia’s unique songwriting abilities.
In the song, Sista Afia shares her ordeal with some men she has encountered, urging others to be vigilant in their respective relationships.
“Nowadays, most guys don’t want to fall in love again. Most of them do Ashawo… All the heartbreaks edon do, no room for time wasters, Shine your eye..,” Excerpts of the lyrics said.
Since its release, the song has been featured on top playlists across various streaming platforms as it continues to make waves.
