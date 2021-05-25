Sista Afia has brought a different vibe to the music industry - Manager

Sista Afia and her Manager, Emmanuel Arhin

Source: GNA

Emmanuel Arhin, Manager of Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia says his artiste has brought a different vibe in the music industry with her versatility.

According to the Manager who is popularly known in showbiz as “Bossu Kule” Sista Afia is an extra-ordinary female talent who has featured Ghana's top three artistes like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.



Bossu Kule revealed that Sista Afia was the only female artiste to have featured the aforementioned top three Ghanaian artistes and says Ghanaians were yet to witness the best from her with some big international collaborations upcoming on her yet-to-be-released album.



"My artiste is just different and I'm sure Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy have all seen what is within her and that's why they all admire her musical talent. As for her vocals, I can say she is one of the finest in the country.

"For me she is the most gifted female musician in the country considering her abilities in Highlife, Afrobeats, Hip Hop, and she can do Dancehall, something that many music lovers don't know about,'' he said.



Sista Afia who is expected to release her second album later in the year was recently spotted in a studio with award-winning rapper, Sarkodie as they are set to release another single.



The versatile female songstress started her career with Highlife has risen through the ranks of Ghanaian music with top accolades and is considered one of the leading female musicians in the country.