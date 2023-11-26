Sista Afia lied, she didn’t plan any ‘beef’ with me – Freda Rhymz

Singers, Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia

A couple of years ago, Ghanaians were entertained by the lyrical prowess of Sista Afia, Freda Rhymz, and Eno Barony. These female musicians went hard at each other on beats.

But after some time, Sista Afia came out to reveal that their ‘beef’ was planned just to promote their collaborative song titled ‘Saucy’.



Reacting to the claims made by Sista Afia, Freda Rhymz in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has refuted those claims.

According to her, nothing was planned with her hence finds it surprising it came out that way.



Freda after her long absence from the music scene is finally back with a single, titled "Focus on Me".