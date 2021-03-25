Sista Afia’s manager, Bossu Kule threatens to slap Kwasi Ernest

Manager of Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has threatened to slap entertainment pundit Kwasi Ernest.

Bossu Kule, who was not happy about some remarks made by Kwasi Ernest about his artiste threatened to slap him three (3) or more times if he dares to talk about her again.



It all started after Ernest condemned Sista Afia following her confession that her beef with Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony was planned.



But reacting to this in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Kule seemed very furious about Ernest's comments.



He asserted that Kwasi Ernest has an agenda against his artiste.

Kule added that’s not the first time Ernest has passed unfavourable comments about Sista Afia.



Despite an attempt by the host for him to retract his statement, Bossu Kule stressed that he meant what he said.



Watch the video below.



