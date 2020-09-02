Entertainment

Sister Deborah, WanLov the Kubolor others ready to perform at Ay Poyoo’s virtual concert

The concert will be streamed live on Ay Poyoo’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel

Ay Poyoo is set to hold a Live virtual concert on Friday, September 4, 2020.

This is going to be Ay Poyoo’s first major concert since he went viral.



The event is powered by Thank God It’s Friday and 925 Music. The night will feature incredible and talented artistes like Wanlov the Kubolor, Sister Deborah, Solid K, Ablekuma Nanalace, Kafui Chordz, Kofi Jamar, Ahkan, Kweli, Ohemaa Dadao and Yaw Lucaz.



The concert will be at the “Prime Bar” North Industrial Area, Accra (Ghana) and will be streamed live on Ay Poyoo’s Facebook Page (@AyPoyoo) and official YouTube Channel (Official AY POYOO).

It will be streamed live simultaneously on both platforms.Performances begin at 6:00 pm GMT.





