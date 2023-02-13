Sister Derby recycles her hair extensions into a corset top

Sister Derby flaunts corset made of human hair

Ghanaian musician, Deborah Vanessa has transformed an old pink hair extension into a chic corset top.

The singer has long supported recycling initiatives along with her brother, Wanlov The Kubolor, and has led efforts to encourage Ghanaians to make recycling a habit.



The self-professed African Mermaid was seen in a video posted on Instagram standing in front of a mirror while wearing a pair of jeans and a sleeveless corset top.



While some people are coming up with inventive ways to transform unwanted goods into usable resources, many Ghanaians still haven't developed the recycling habit like some other nations in the globe.



2018 saw the creation of a motivational song by Sister Deborah & Wanlov The Kubolor to promote the reuse of goods and resources and the outlawing of plastic bags.

On their own social media timelines, the siblings launched the effort which attracted a lot of attention.



In their song, they detailed the effects of plastics on natural resources.





ADA/DA