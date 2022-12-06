Sister Derby teases netizens with a creative attire revealing her butt

Sister Derby serves looks

Ghanaian female musician cum socialite, Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has teased netizens with a picture exposing parts of her butt.

In an Instagram post, the singer posed in a creative piece believed to have been recycled from waste products from Europe.



The bizarre looking attire had its skirt made from over ten flying neckties, leaving behind spaces where Sister Derby’s butt could be seen.



She matched the outfit with a black pair of high heels and white socks.



“All these ties were discarded in Europe and sent to Africa as part of second-hand clothing waste. They were selected out of borla goods by @upcycled_thrift_ghana and re-used to make this creative and stylish look. Let’s save the planet one drip at a time,” she captioned the post shared on December 4, 2022.



In one of the pictures, she threw a wild stare into the camera while rocking her usual braids tied up in a ponytail.

Sister Derby fed her Instagram followers with the detailed look which also captured every inch of her legs.



Checkout the post below:











ADA/EB