Sister Derby uses lyrics in Medikal’s song amidst cryptic posts of Fella and husband

Derby In Wo.jpeg Female vocalist, Sister Derby

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has used lyrics from her former lover, Medikal’s newly released single ‘Scarface’.

The post she shared on Instagram was accompanied by three stunning photos of her in her natural braids and sleek makeup.

She also donned a pair of jeans with a metallic bra and an orange overcoat in different poses.

Her caption read, “I’m too Jollof for your rice” which is the lyrics that stand out in the artiste's song.

Meanwhile, Medikal and Fella Makafui have been giving social media users hints on social media that all may not be well between them.

This comes after the celebrity couple shared separate posts, giving netizens reason to believe that they are going through a rough time.

In a post Fella Makafui shared on November 8, 2022, it suggested that she was about to take a drastic decision.

Following Fella’s post, Medikal also advised that spouses ought to appreciate, be humble, and accommodating to their husbands.







ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
