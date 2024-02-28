Sister Derby vs Edem: The story so far

Ayigbe Edem and Sister Derby

The online feud between Ghanaian musicians, Edem and Sister Derby over allegations of infidelity by the rapper, is still ongoing.

The feud began when Sister Derby reacted to an incident that happened at a recent concert hosted by Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay.



In a series of videos making waves on social media, Omah Lay, during a concert, called up a female fan upstage to dance with him behind a backlit curtain while the rest of the crowd, including the lady’s boyfriend, watched.



Social media users criticised the lady for her actions, with many accusing her of disrespecting her boyfriend. She later came forward to apologise for her actions.



Adding her voice to the social media debates, Sister Derby took to her X handle to state that there was no need for the lady to apologise since they were just young people in a relationship and not married.



“E pain me waaa say the Omah Lay concert girl come out to explain. Kai.



Dancing k3k3. Youngins, not married, but taking this thing World Cup. Simple entertainment. Jamaicans will be laughing. Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl do yawa by apologising in my opinion,” she posted.

In response to her post, Edem stated that relationships should be taken as seriously as marriages.



“If you no take relationship World Cup,you can’t take marriage World Cup..One be dress rehearsal one be show…???? Unless you no be serious,” he replied.



His response was met with a cryptic reply by Sister Derby which read “So you know all this, yet you came for ‘dress rehearsal’ at Global Citizen and got bounced. While you had a ‘serious show’ at another venue.”



Edem, taking the reply literally, responded with images that he was never rejected for the festival and still had enough time to perform at his own show.



Upon realising the ambiguous nature of her post, he asked her to come clean and be ‘blunt’.



“Be blunt as you can...Let’s do facts and not insinuate and leave ppl to assumptions ..I am waiting patiently…I have seen tweets imply things but I want you to be blunt .. so I can respond in a well measured manner,” he said.

Sister Derby then claimed that Edem tried to hook up with her female friend at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, but was rejected for a bigger star.



She said this was why Edem was annoyed by her tweet about Omah Lay's controversial stage act.



“Okay since you insist, as a married man, why did you pick up my woman friend very late at night after your family was sound asleep to take her to Global Citizen and get irate when she ‘Omah-layed’ you for an A-list artiste? Is that why my Omah Lay tweet triggered you? Then sorry,” she posted.



Edem denied the accusations and challenged Sister Derby to name her female friend. He said he would expose her lies with facts and evidence.



He also involved his wife in the drama by tagging her on X. He said he was only interested in the truth, not the insinuations.



“Dear wife @staygree.. Stand by and read. Kindly Add the name of your woman friend .. So I can properly dissect the lie and provide you with facts and evidence .. No coating. I would add handles and tags of Alibis if need be,” he posted.

Seeming to back down, Sister Derby warned Edem to leave her alone, putting an end to the three-day-long altercation.



“Massa massa comot for der. Next time don’t come for me. U go explain taya,” she posted.



The online clash, seen as short-lived by many netizens, generated a lot of reactions from fans from both sides who were eager to see how the saga would unfold.



