LifeStyle

Sister Derby was an absolute stunner as she marks her 36th birthday

Musician Sister Derby

Ghanaian model and musician, Deborah Owusu-Bonsu popularly known as Sister Derby has released some hot photos on her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday.

Just like most celebrities, a birthday photoshoot from Sister Derby was a non-negotiable part of the whole birthday celebration.



The African mermaid has turned 36 today, August 25, 2020, and as usual, she is looking ageless and stunning.



The 36-year-old seems to be ageing backwards as she rocks a long pink dress with an extremely high slit showing off her flawless skin.



Deborah Vanessa flaunted her cleavage and paired her looks with beautifully long braids and flawless makeup.



The style influencer gave us her signature pose; confident and focused as always.

Check out the jaw-dropping photos in the Instagram posts below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.