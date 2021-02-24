Situations can be an enemy – Shasha Marley

Ghanaian reggae singer Julius Amua-Sekyi commonly known by his stage name, ‘Shasha Marley’ has shared in an interview that situations can be an enemy.

According to him, everyone in this world has enemies, but the most wonderful thing is that even your enemy has an enemy.



He explained that his song ‘enemies are not Jah’, doesn’t necessarily mean that enemies are human.



Speaking with Y97.9FM’s Haruna Babaginda on the Reggae Republic Show he said that, Covid-19 is in and there is a lockdown, which is making life a little difficult. In situations like this, Covid-19 becomes an enemy.

He believes that his song, ‘enemies are not Jah’ is saying that your enemies can’t pull you down. If you live your life in a Godly way, there is nothing the enemy can do which would bring you down.



“David had enemies but because he loved God, the enemy couldn’t harm him in any way”, he said.



Shasha Marley is known for songs such as, “Twin City Mafia and So Nyame Mu”,