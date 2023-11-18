Six Nigerian artistes that don’t smoke

Some Nigerian celebrities in a photo collage

A couple of people would argue that most Nigerian artistes smoke. These same people would confidently give you reasons why these artistes smoke and how without it they cannot perform on stage, create music, find the right words, amongst other reasons.

But some artistes have publicly stated that they do not smoke via their various social media handles, at interviews, etc.



Below is a list of Nigerian artistes that do not smoke in no particular order.



Adekunle Gold



Adekunle Kosoko, popularly called Adekunle Gold or AG Baby is one Nigerian artiste who does not smoke. He publicly revealed this when asked a question by a fan.



In 2019, #Saxton771 asked the ‘Ogaranya’ crooner when last he smoked weed.

“#adekunleGOLD I know you can’t lie, when last did you smoke weed #honestquestion!!!”



“Never smoked sh!t in my entire life” AG Baby responded



Simi



Simisola Kosoko who is married to fellow musician, Adekunle Kosoko is one artiste who has publicly stated that she does not smoke.



In 2017, the mother of one said she does not smoke after a user of X(formerly Twitter) said he pictured the singer smoking.

“I just picture #SympLySimi with a blunt in her hands. Just like #rihanna. She is simply a Bea”, litboyfreshi wrote



Responding, Simi wrote” Tear the picture. Simi no dey smoke.”



Falz



Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz is a rapper-actor who does not hold back on speaking about the happenings in the country. A video surfaced in 2019 showed Phyno offering Falz a blunt but Falz refused, saying “I don’t have interest”.



Rema

Signed under Jonzing World(D’Princes’ record label) Rema, a current raving sensation at the moment, does not smoke.



Rema in an interview with Capital Xtra revealed that he doesn’t smoke or drink.



Fireboy DML



The YBNL signee has publicly revealed that he doesn’t smoke. A user of X(formerly Twitter) Chydee, in 2019 asked the singer what he was on when he released the song, Vibration.



Chydee wrote: “What were you smoking when you wrote vibration? I’m not a smoker but I need it.”

Responding, Fireboy said: “I don’t smoke. It was a freestyle, the beat was mad and I needed to create a vibe without sounding regular. So yeah… I made sure I achieved that.”



Mr Eazi



Married to Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, Mr Eazi; whose birth name is Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade has stated that he does not smoke.



During an interview with Vanguard in 2017, when asked if the rumours that he smokes and takes alcohol before going on stage was true, Eazi said: “To be honest i feed off the energy of the crowd, that’s why I don’t perform where people are just sitting down so just think about it. I’ve not performed where anybody is sitting down before; I drink water and not alcohol, it’s the energy from the crowd that gingers me. If the crowd is energetic I’ll also be energetic, if the crowd is dull then it’ll affect me, I'll just vibe through the session and move on.”



It is very possible that there are other artistes who do not smoke that are not on this list mainly because they are yet to publicly announce it. However, remember that smoking is not healthy and smokers are liable to die young.