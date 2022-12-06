Six Nigerian celebrities contesting in the 2023 elections

Nigerian Celebrities contesting the 2023 elections

One of Nigeria’s most talked about elections in its history since returning to democracy in 1999 will soon come up in 2023 and the political space has witnessed some Nollywood stars who joined the race to win different elective positions.

This article highlights the six top Nollywood stars who are contesting for different positions in the 2023 election.



1. Funke Akindele: The journey of Funke Akindele into politics came at a time her husband, JJC Skillz, announced the crash of their marriage.



A few weeks later, the mother of two announced she is taking a break from the movie industry and would be running as Deputy Governorship candidate alongside the People’s Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor in the 2023 Lagos state election.







2. Desmond Elliot: The movie star is considered the longest-serving politician who is an entertainer. He started his political career in 2014 when he contested for the Lagos State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress.





He contested and won the Surulere Constituency twice and still running for the same position in the 2023 election.



3. Carolyn Hutchings: Just like Funke Akindele, Carolyn is newbie in politics and she is running as the deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congres (AAC) in Akwa Ibom State.







4. Banky W: Nigerian singer cum actor started his journey in politics when he ran for the House of Representatives seat in 2019 but lost to Ibrahim Obanikoro.

Banky W is taking another shot to represent the people of Eti-Osa at the green chambers of the National Assembly and hopes to win the seat.







5. Tonto Dikeh: The controversial actress who is also a newcomer in politics is trying to change the narrative about her lifestyle.



Tonto is running as the deputy governorship candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State alongside the governorship candidate, Tonye Ibraye.





6. Femi Branch: In July 2022, Femi Branch joined his colleagues, Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele to emerge as a running mate to a governorship candidate.



He was named as Deputy governorship candidate to Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, Tofunmi Ogunronbi of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).







Yul Edochie



Yul Edochie declared his intention to run for the position of the President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential elections.

Yul who recently received heavy knocks by many of his internet fans for marrying a second wife. He said experience had prepared better to rule the country as a good leader.



“As President I will make good decisions that may not favour certain people, I will provoke the corrupt ones, they will insult me, they will spread negative news about me.



‘’And in the face of it all I will stand firm and unshakeable; I will never react in anger nor attack anyone unjustly.



‘’I will remain focused on the task of rebuilding our country, Yul said.



Many of his fans said he wasn’t good enough to become the president of the nation because he married a second wife. It was not clear if the party has picked him as its presidential candidate.