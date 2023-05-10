Six Nigerian male celebrities who are single and without baby mamas

A collage of Don Jazzy, Falz and Burna Boy

Many Nigerian celebrities follow the babymama trend, and some musicians and actors have no less than three of them.

Despite the trend, a few celebrities have avoided getting involved and are solely interested in walking down the aisle with the perfect partner.



MyNigeria looks at six male celebrities known to be single and doesn't have baby mamas in this article.



Six popular male celebrities who are single and without baby mamas



1. Don Jazzy



The 40-year-old music executive made headlines in 2021 when he revealed he had been married and had divorced at the age of 22.

Since the marriage failed and didn't produce any child, Don Jazzy has refrained from getting married and has never publicly displayed a relationship with a woman on social media.



Don Jazzy claimed he is stepping carefully and doesn't want to be a scapegoat again during a recent Instagram Q&A session with followers.



2. Burna Boy



The Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy only publicly flaunted Stefflon Don as his girlfriend before their breakup in 2022, even though it was speculated that he had intimate ties with several other women.



Burna Boy gained popularity in 2021 after he suggested he could forgo marriage, a comment that incensed his mother.

At the moment the singer is without a child and it is unknown if he is in any romantic relationship with any lady.



3. Iyanya



Iyanya is likewise childless and single. The singer claimed he hasn't been in a committed relationship because he is afraid of getting married in a recent interview with media personality Chude Chideonwo.



The musician claims that he prays to God for a lovely home, but he is wary of getting married because of his unhappy background.



4. Soso Soberekon

The reason the music boss chose to be single is unknown. Given how frequently he offers marriage and relationship advice on his social media platforms, the talent manager could be mistaken for a relationship guru.



5. Mayorkun



One of the few male performers in Nigeria without a baby mama is the vocalist, who is 29 years old.



Mayorkun disclosed in 2018 that his mother had forewarned him about having a baby mom.



When questioned why he doesn't have a babymama during a recent chat with followers on Snapchat, Mayorkun replied, "I still dey locate the baby mama.

6. Falz



Nigerian actor and comedian Folarin Falana who goes by his stage name Falz is another celebrity without a child.



On his 32nd birthday in 2022, his mother prayed for him and expressed her desire for Falz to get married.



Falz's mum also stated that she is not searching for a baby mama and that she wants her son to marry within the next few years while advising him to marry a born-again Christian.