Six contestants qualify for 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful finale

2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful finalists

Greater Accra’s Naa, Zuzu from the Northern Region, Talata of the Upper East Region, Ahafo Region’s Abena, Volta Region’s representative, Kafui, and Afriyie from the Central Region have made it to the finale of this year’s edition TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful reality television show.

The weekly episode took place on Sunday 6th September 2020 and witnessed the last eviction before the grand finale slated for 20th September 2020. On the night, Eastern region’s candidate, Ofosua, was evicted despite winning the Most Innovative Contestant of the Night award.



Ofosua’s presentation was on blindness whilst Naa did an informative piece on dyslexia and Afriyie enlightened everyone one vocational training. Talata’s performance focused on early child marriage and Abena did an education on child abuse. Zuzu did an emotional presentation on obstetric fistula and Kafui was on helping needy but brilliant students.

Entertainment on the night was provided by the Ghana Dance Ensemble and a performance by the Ghanaian musician and “Jennifer Lomotey” hit maker, Kurl Songx with regular presenters, Johnnie Hughes Beresford and Anita Akua Akuffo.

