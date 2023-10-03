Six facts about 2023 Big Brother Naija winner, Ilebaye

Big Brother 2023 winner, Ilebaye

Ilebaye Odiniya emerged as the winner of the 2023 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The show came to an end after 70 days of live entertainment and thrill.



The 22-year-old socialite beat her fellow housemates including Mercy Eke, CeeC, Cross Adekunle, and Pere among others for the coveted N120 million grand prize.



In the midst of the celebration, MyNigeria highlights six facts you probably do not know about her:



1. She is Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, a native of the Igala tribe of Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State.



2. Ilebaye began acting as a youngster and appeared in prominent Wale Adenuga Productions TV drama series such as “Papa Ajasco,” “Super Story,” and “Nnenna and Friends” during her early years in JSS1.

3. She studied Criminology and Security Studies at Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State, and was born to Hon and Mrs Odinya.



4. Ilebaye’s father, an Abuja-based politician, is a former Physical Health Education teacher at Kogi State’s Government Secondary School Alloma Ofu.



5. She is a 22-year-old actress and fashion model.



6. The 5.6ft tall first participated in BBNaija Season 7 ‘Level Up’