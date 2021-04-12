Sixth edition of Miss Galaxy pageant takes aim at a cleaner Ghana

The sixth edition of Ghana’s premier environmental sanitation beauty pageant “Miss Galaxy Ghana” is poised in leading the advocacy for a cleaner Ghana.

Nominations for this year's edition opened on Monday, April 12, 2020, as young beautiful ladies can join the quest for preaching the message of the need to keep Ghana clean.



The beauty pageant themed is geared towards empowering young beautiful Ghanaian ladies to seize the power of beauty to become influential actors who take positive action towards a clean Ghana.



Mr Nanayaw Kwakye-Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of EduEnter Group Ghana, organizers of the pageant said the motive of the pageant was to encourage young Ghanaian ladies to become inspirational members of society especially through sanitation advocacy.



"This is the only sanitation beauty advocacy platform in the country and we are keen on making Ghana a waste-free country. The fight is not easy but we offer these young ladies the opportunities to join the fight for a cleaner Ghana," he told the GNA Entertainment in an interview.





The finals of this year's pageantry, themed "Trash To Treasure", to be held later in the year would witness the crowning of an Environmental Sanitation Ambassador who would champion the course of healthy living among Ghanaians.



Past Queens of previous editions of the pageant have teamed up to release a sanitation advocacy song titled 'Wail for Mama'



