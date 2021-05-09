Skbeatz Records mimics African mothers' behavior to disobedient sons in new skit

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian filmmaker cum publicist Sampson Agyekum best known as Skbeatz Records is out with another video skit that mimics how mothers react to their stubborn sons at home.

Some African Mothers can be very emotional when their sons pay deaf ears to instructions.



Indeed mothers go through a lot in correcting their disobedient sons.



At a point, the use of canes and belts is used by mothers to caution their sons if they still continue to do the 'don'ts'.



In this short video skit, Sampson Agyekum plays the role and character of a mother and as well as the son to illustrate how some African mothers behave when they warn their wards not to go out.



As we celebrate 'Mothers Day', the fond memories of how Mothers do their best to put their children right on spot can never be faded away when we grow.

Mothers need to be appreciated and needs to be celebrated, as well as fathers.



Skbeatz Records is a promising talented filmmaker, actor, musician and writer who loves to bless his followers with more educative and inspiring shot films on YouTube.



