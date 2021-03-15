Skbeatz Records produces 'Broken Hearted' film

The short drama narrates how an enthused young man's first love experience turns sour

Source: Skbeatz Records

Skbeatz Multimedia Production is once again out with another interesting film titled 'Broken Hearted".

The short drama narrates how an enthused young man's first love experience turns sour after finding out that the lady she fell in love with lied to her.



The lady's past boyfriend visits her at a time she also decides to move on with her new life and newfound guy.



Unexpectedly, the lady's former boyfriend she never heard from, appears in the picture after four (4) years he had travelled to the UK.



The new young guy becomes quite devastated and heartbroken after finding out the truth about the lady. He finally makes a hard decision.



'Broken Hearted', a short film written, produced and directed by filmmaker Skbeatz Records stars new actors as Sampson Agyekum, Precious Awuah, Ezekiel Grant-Essilfie and David Dadson.

Other members behind the production include Divine Kedze (D'Motion Studios), Kwaku Achiaw(Kbeatz Pianos) and Desmond Larbi (Elite Teens Society).



Music used in the movie 'NYAME WO Ho' was also composed by Goddy Nyameatie.



Moral lesson from the movie:



Keeping secrets between partners can also be a 'hotbed for betrayal', whereas being open with your partner will promote trust and honest communication.

