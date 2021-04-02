Skbeatz Records releases 'The Influencer' movie this Easter

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Ghanaian filmmaker, publicist, and musician, Sampson Kofi Agyekum well known as Skbeatz Records, is out with another short but interesting movie titled 'The Influencer' (Who killed Precious?) this Easter.

The short drama, full of suspense, betrayal, secrecy, and lessons narrates a story of a social media influencer called Ezekiel whose life turns into a nightmare after he finds out that his secret lover (Precious) is pregnant for him.



In his efforts to find a means to get rid of the pregnancy, something weird happens.



On the other hand, Ezekiel’s best friend called Dave betrays him to the police after he witnesses a murder at his house.



A big secret between Dave and Ezekiel’s girlfriend is uncovered. In the end, Precious is murdered.



But now, the big question is, ‘Who is responsible for the murder of Precious?’.



The short film stars upcoming actors Emmanuella Nyarko, Ezekiel Grant-Essilfie, David Quayson, Barbara Agyemang, Eliot Asare, Deborah Osei, and Sampson Agyekum.

Additional members of the production crew also include Divine Kedze, Kbeatz Pianos (Kwaku Achiaw), Desmond Larbi, and Samuel Nimoh (Samzfirth).



The main background music, 'Influence' was composed by Ghanaian musician, Kwame Ghana.



‘The Influencer’ movie is now on YouTube.



Click to watch the movie.



