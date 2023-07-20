0
'Skit makers are not yahoo boys or ritualists' - Nasty Blaq reitrates

Nasty Blaq2.png Nasty Blaq is a popular content creator, comedian

Thu, 20 Jul 2023

Nigerian skit maker, Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has reacted to the issue of some Nigerians labeling successful skit makers as fraudsters or ritualists.

Venting out on his Insta-story, Nasty Blaq stated that while some fans enjoy watching skits, they often have problems with skit makers enjoying luxurious lifestyles.

He added that musicians can buy expensive cars and houses within a year of becoming popular, without being criticized, unlike skit makers.

Nasty Blaq wrote: "I don’t understand how somebody do skit for over 5 years and finally e buy car, you open your mouth say na ritual and yahoo.

“Seyi Vibez never reach one year wey e blow e don buy house/car and everybody congratulate the guy. Skit maker do the same thing in 3-4 years una go say na yahoo and ritual.”

He concluded that Nigerians should appreciate their hard work and achievements without making baseless accusations.

